KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run is now on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department believe Juan Francisco, 55, was behind the wheel of a truck that struck and killed 52-year-old Debbie Burgess on Pleasant Ridge Road on April 8.

The driver of the 1998 Dodge pickup fled the scene after the accident and KPD has been looking for him.

"Investigators have placed warrants on Juan Francisco, Knoxville address, for Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident," KPD said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Francisco's arrest. If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.