TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fentress County

Deputies say a man was armed with a knife, hatchet and a pipe and threatening to harm himself and others

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fentress County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident occurred Saturday evening.

Agents say just before 7 p.m., the Fentress County Sheriff's Office received a report that Gregory Lee Turnur, 37, was armed with a knife, a hatchet, and a pipe and was threatening to harm himself and others.

Officers went to a home in the 100 block of Lewis Road in Clarkrange and made contact with Turnur who was in the roadway. Officers ordered him to drop the weapons. Turnur refused to comply with verbal commands.

TBI says this results in one of the deputeis deploying a taser that was not effective. During the confrontation, agents say Turnue reportedly attempted to strike deputies with what appeared to be a pipe. A deputy fired shots, striking Turnur who was pronounced dead at the scene.