KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A 28-year-old member of the “White Aryan Resistance” gang has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a release from DA Charme Allen's office.

Nicholas Christopher Grassia, III first slammed a woman’s head into a wall several times and then pushed her to the ground and started punching her, the release said.

According to the DA’s office, the attack happened at a home on Fourth Avenue on July 15, 2019.

At one point during the attack, the release said Grassia squeezed the victim’s throat, put her in a chokehold and strangled her. The DA’s office said Grassia also punched the victim several more times in the head, causing her to lose consciousness.

A few weeks later, in August of 2019, the DA’s office said Grassia was pulled over. The release said a handgun was found under Grassia’s seat.

Grassia has eight prior felony convictions out of Jefferson County, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

His prior felony convictions are for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary cases.

The DA’s office said the White Aryan Resistance is a white supremacist neo-Nazi gang.