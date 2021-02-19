Gatlinburg Police: Man arrested after attacking 9-year-old with a pool stick, assaulting girlfriend

Officers said the incident happened after they initially responded to a 911 call from the boy over an argument, saying the man attacked the two after they left.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Georgia man is facing child abuse and assault charges after Gatlinburg police said he attacked a 9-year-old boy, hitting him on the head with a pool stick, and assaulted the mother as she tried to stop him.

According to the arrest reports, the incident happened after police initially responded to a 911 call from a child at 710 Hidden Ridge Way on Thursday.

Police said they spoke with the suspect, John Ruy, when they arrived -- who claimed no one had called. Officers asked to see other people inside the home, and at that point the responding officer said Ruy began cursing them and "calling us racists" for several minutes.

A woman in the home, Ruy's girlfriend, brought her children downstairs so officers could see them, and they said her 9-year-old son admitted to calling 911 when Ruy began arguing with his mother. The mother said she did not feel threatened, and officers told her they would come back out again if she needed them.

Shortly after officers left, they said they received another 911 call -- this time from the mother. She said Ruy had attacked her and her son.

According to the mother, Ruy began yelling at the boy after officers had left. When she tried to stop him, she said he began hitting the child. Police said the mother grabbed a pool stick and hit Ruy to try and stop him, and Ruy turned and took the stick from her and began hitting the child on the head, causing him to bleed.

The mother said Ruy had assaulted her when she tried to stop him, and officers noted she had a busted lip, several cuts, scratches and marks on her neck from being choked.

As officers arrived, they found Ruy in the driveway. They said he held up both his hands and rolled onto his stomach on the ground. Officers arrested him and began giving aid to the mother and child.