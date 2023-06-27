Grand jury will review Magnolia Avenue drag-racing incident that led to fatal crash

The incident occurred in January and involved two drivers of Dodge Chargers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County grand jury will consider charges against a pair of drivers accused of racing at speeds of more than 80 miles an hour moments before a crash that killed a grandfather and injured two children on Magnolia Avenue.

Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Judd Davis ruled after a hearing Tuesday afternoon that there was probable cause to send the case against Trinity Clark and Tra'Shawn Glass on to the grand jury.

Each drove a Dodge Charger and appeared to be racing each other in January on Magnolia, a busy arterial in East Knoxville.

Larry Johnson, a public service worker who was driving and witnessed the incident, said he recalled seeing the red Charger, allegedly driven by Glass, running a red light and colliding with a white Ford SUV. That caused a crash that he compared to an explosion, with sparks flying everywhere.

Inside the white SUV were 65-year-old Michael Williams and two grandchildren. He died; the children suffered serious injuries.

The orange Charger, driven by Clark, ended up striking a nearby building. According to Knoxville police, she admitted losing control of her vehicle while racing.