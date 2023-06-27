Grand jury will review Magnolia Avenue drag-racing incident that led to fatal crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County grand jury will consider charges against a pair of drivers accused of racing at speeds of more than 80 miles an hour moments before a crash that killed a grandfather and injured two children on Magnolia Avenue.
Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Judd Davis ruled after a hearing Tuesday afternoon that there was probable cause to send the case against Trinity Clark and Tra'Shawn Glass on to the grand jury.
Each drove a Dodge Charger and appeared to be racing each other in January on Magnolia, a busy arterial in East Knoxville.
Larry Johnson, a public service worker who was driving and witnessed the incident, said he recalled seeing the red Charger, allegedly driven by Glass, running a red light and colliding with a white Ford SUV. That caused a crash that he compared to an explosion, with sparks flying everywhere.
Inside the white SUV were 65-year-old Michael Williams and two grandchildren. He died; the children suffered serious injuries.
The orange Charger, driven by Clark, ended up striking a nearby building. According to Knoxville police, she admitted losing control of her vehicle while racing.
Knoxville police experts who worked the scene estimated that, based on the distance traveled, the Chargers appeared to be driving at speeds as fast as 126 mph moments before the collision.