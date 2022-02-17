KPD: Gunshot victim dies after arriving at UTMC; investigation underway

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A gunshot victim died after arriving at UT Medical Center Wednesday late afternoon, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department said that around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the UT Medical Center, where a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the emergency room by a personal vehicle.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.

KPD said that at this time, it is unknown where the shooting occurred and a crime scene has not been located.

The case remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

The investigation is in the early stages.