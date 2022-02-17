KPD: Gunshot victim dies after arriving at UTMC; investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A gunshot victim died after arriving at UT Medical Center Wednesday late afternoon, police said.
The Knoxville Police Department said that around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the UT Medical Center, where a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the emergency room by a personal vehicle.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.
KPD said that at this time, it is unknown where the shooting occurred and a crime scene has not been located.
The case remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.
The investigation is in the early stages.
If you have any information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app, or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.