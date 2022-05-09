Hamblen Co. man sentenced to more than 20 years after guilty plea to planning to distribute large amount of meth

Authorities said Harley Ray Humphrey, 41, from Russellville, was sentenced to 248 months in prison.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Hamblen County man had been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to planning to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. After he's released, he will also be on 10 years of supervised release.

They said Harley Ray Humphrey, 41, from Russellville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and to having a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime.

Authorities said Humphrey was a methamphetamine supplier for several people in Hamblen County. On Jan. 25, 2020, they said Greene County officers received a call about trespassers at an abandoned property on Poncho Road, along with reports that shots had been fired.

Police said they found several people on the property, including Humphrey and another man inside an old camper. They said they searched the camper and found 248 grams of methamphetamine, 12 Xanax pills, 0.6 grams of marijuana, and a .22 caliber assault rifle.

Four bullet casings were also found on the ground outside the camper, according to officials. They also said Humphrey had $2,500 on him.

Authorities also said they later found he was regularly buying methamphetamine from the Atlanta area and distributing it in Tennessee.