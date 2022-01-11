Hawkins Co. man killed in crash while trying to escape deputies, THP says

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Church Hill man died in a crash after he tried to evade deputies on Monday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP said 31-year-old Brandon Tucker was driving a car north on North Central Avenue in Hawkins County while trying to evade arrest from a marked Hawkins County patrol unit.
Another man was driving a pickup truck south on North Central Avenue, THP said. According to authorities, Tucker's car crossed over the double yellow line while exiting a curve and crashed into the pickup truck.
Tucker was killed in the crash. THP said the driver of the pickup truck was injured in the crash.