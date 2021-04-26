Hawkins County man charged with first-degree murder, child abuse after infant's death

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man has been charged with murder and child abuse in connection with the death of a 4-month-old infant.
Court documents show 24-year-old Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.
According to court documents, the crimes occurred on December 6, 2020.
Liberto was taken into custody on Friday after turning himself in. He is currently free after posting a $250,000 bond. He is due in court on April 30.