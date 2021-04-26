Hawkins County man charged with first-degree murder, child abuse after infant's death

The man is facing first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect in the death of an infant.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man has been charged with murder and child abuse in connection with the death of a 4-month-old infant.

Court documents show 24-year-old Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

According to court documents, the crimes occurred on December 6, 2020.