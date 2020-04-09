Homicide investigation in Cumberland Co. after man found dead of gunshot wound

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old Crossville man.
Deputies were sent to the home of Austin Shane Lewis on Neverfail Road Thursday evening after a welfare check was requested.
When they arrived, they found the front door standing open and Lewis dead inside of a gunshot wound.
TBI and the 13th Judicial District Attorney General's Office responded to assist at the scene and will assist in the homicide investigation.
