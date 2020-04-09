x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Crime

Homicide investigation in Cumberland Co. after man found dead of gunshot wound

Deputies found 30-year-old Austin Shane Lewis dead in his home while performing a welfare check.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old Crossville man.

Deputies were sent to the home of Austin Shane Lewis on Neverfail Road Thursday evening after a welfare check was requested.

When they arrived, they found the front door standing open and Lewis dead inside of a gunshot wound.

TBI and the 13th Judicial District Attorney General's Office responded to assist at the scene and will assist in the homicide investigation.

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

RELATED: WBIR has a new app! Download it here