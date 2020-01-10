'I could've had my son with me': Tennessee mother's car shot in road rage incident

The woman said if her son was in his car seat, he could've been hurt from what the police are calling a road rage incident.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee mother is shaken over a bullet hole in her car.

She said if her son was in his car seat, he could've been hurt from what the Hendersonville Police Department is calling a road rage incident.

"Unbelievable. I just wanted to get out of there,” the woman who didn’t want to share her identity said.

She wanted to conceal her identity because the man who shot at her car is still out there.

“You have no right. You have no right to risk a mother, a wife, a nurse over something so minute,” the woman said.

The mom said she was on her way to work in Hendersonville. While she was on Vietnam Veterans Blvd. just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, she said a white pickup truck started to follow her closely.

“You literally have someone behind you no more than 60 seconds and in that 60 seconds, that's worth risking someone's life because they can't go any faster because of a vehicle in front of them,” she said.

Hendersonville police said the pickup truck driver fired one round near Indian Lake Boulevard.

He pulled into the far right lane like he was exiting. After firing the shot, police said he took off toward Nashville.

“All I seen was the flash and I heard it hit my car and I took off as fast as I could take off,” the woman said.

The woman described it as a fight-or-flight moment. She took the next exit of New Shackle Island Road.

She said she’ll never forget the sound of the bullet hitting her car.

It’s scared her to the point she’s switching out cars and taking off time from her job.

“In case that is a road he travels every day, I do not want him to see my vehicle again and possibly retaliate,” she said.

She’s hoping someone will speak up if they saw what happened.