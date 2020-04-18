KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From two opposite ends of a parking lot on Martin Luther King Ave, Angela Elder and I talked about her niece — Markedra Houston.

"She is a mother of four smart and intelligent kids," Elder said.

Houston died on April 4. The Knoxville Police Department posted an update on the situation two days later. However, according to the department, it is still an active homicide investigation.

Wbir

"Unfortunately, she lost her life to a senseless act of violence," Elder said.

According to KPD, officers responded to a wreck on Martin Luther King Ave. There they found 32-year-old Markedra Houston with gunshot wounds in her legs. Officials took her to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

"Unfortunately one of the bullets hit a main artery and she bled out," Elder added.

Weeks later the case is still open and Houston's family is still hoping to find some answers.

WBIR

"We need some type of closure and are definitely seeking justice for Markedra Houston," she said.

To spread the word, the family set out to safely leave flyers in mailboxes in the area where Houston was killed. Everyone had on a mask, and they had a mission in their hearts.

"We're passing out flyers today in hopes that someone would please come forward," Elder explained.

WBIR

At the core, Houston's family said they just want the world to know who she was and what she meant to those who loved her the most.

"She was an awesome, awesome mother of 4," Elder said.

Two of her kids stepped up to share a message with me over the phone.

"It's just not fair to all of her kids because she was an amazing parent to us," Houston's daughter said through her mask. She then passed the phone to her brother.

"The fact that this happened is not okay, we would like to see justice for our mom," Houston's son said as he took a minute to think about his late mother.

Houston's death is still under investigation and as it continues, so does the pain of losing her.

"I just want justice for my baby so please come forward," Houston's mother said.

The family is asking anyone with any information connected with Houston's death to contact KPD at (865) 215-7450.

RELATED: KPD identifies woman who died after being shot, then crashing vehicle







