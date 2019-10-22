KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a variety of items stolen during a string of storage building burglaries in North Knoxville.

After a year of investigating, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police detectives said they think the items belong to people who rented the storage units at Cube Smart on Shotsman Lane and Buckeye Mini Storage on Maynardville Highway.

KPD also said there were several burglaries at Metro Self Storage on Central Avenue Pike.

According to a release, the burglaries occurred between November 2018 and October 2019.

You can see vacuums, tires, large appliances such as an oven, a washer and dryer and more in the video below.

KCSO and KPD are asking people if they have been a victim of theft at these locations to contact KCSO at 865-215-2243 or KPD at 865-215-7153.