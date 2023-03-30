KCSO: Contract custodian 'intentionally turned on and left' gas valve at Hardin Valley Academy

According to a release, the custodian was terminated from his job and taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Hardin Valley Academy was evacuated and classes were dismissed early after Knox County Schools workers found a gas valve had been left on overnight, causing a strong gas smell to fill the hallways.

KCS said Thursday night that the gas valve had been intentionally left on by a contract custodian.

KCS said that fans were set up soon after discovering the gas and doors were opened to ventilate the area, while KCS Maintenance workers and emergency personnel worked to make sure students were safe.

"Following the mitigation of the gas fumes, the district received information suggesting that there may have been an additional safety risk associated with the situation and took precautionary measures to evacuate and dismiss school early," KCS said in a press release.

They said after learning the gas valve had been intentionally left on, the custodian was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff's Office and said he was terminated by his employer.

“The safety of our children and faculty in Knox County is paramount. Today, we had a positive outcome for everyone; however, it was a dangerous situation," said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. "Let me be clear, now more than ever before, after this week’s events in Nashville, all of us at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and KCS take any threat seriously and will not tolerate endangering our children, the faculty, and the administration."

He said that the investigation is active and is being led by the KCSO Major Crimes unit.

The release said that the school building was cleared by law enforcement and the school will return to normal operations on Friday.