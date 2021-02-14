KCSO investigating shooting that killed one person, hospitalized another

KCSO believes the shooting could be domestic related.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit said one person died and another person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

KCSO said they responded to a call just after midnight on Sunday in the 9000 block of Gulf Park Drive.

Patrol Units arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds, officials said. One of the victims died at the scene while emergency crews took the second victim to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials said they don't know the victim's condition yet.

The initial investigation appeared to be domestic related, but officials said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and they will provide updates.

The identity of the victim who died is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, according to officials.