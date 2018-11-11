The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for two male suspects in a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

Dispatch said the call came in about 7:50 p.m. on Forest Edge Way Saturday night.

Deputies initially said three people wearing bandanas over their faces entered a trailer and started shooting. After interviewing witnesses, they said there are two suspects.

KCSO said detectives are going through video from surrounding security cameras.

© 2018 WBIR