KCSO: One woman charged with murder after South Knoxville stabbing Saturday afternoon

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that Shelby Harris, 28, is charged with murder and was given a $750,000 bond.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that a woman is being charged with murder after a stabbing in South Knoxville Saturday afternoon.

They said that the stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Walter Reed Lane at around 4 p.m. Saturday. Shelby Harris, 28, from Knoxville, was charged with first-degree murder and given a $750,000 bond, according to authorities.

Officials said that the name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. They also said that the incident is still an active investigation.