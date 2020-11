the goal is to help keep shoppers and their identities safe as they enjoy holiday shopping.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — In just the past five days, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested 114 people for various crimes including shoplifting, credit card fraud, check forgery, identity theft and more under a new task force.

It's called the Organized Retail Crime Holiday Task Force, and the goal is to help keep shoppers and their identities safe as they enjoy holiday shopping.