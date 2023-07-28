x
Crime

Dozens of dogs rescued from Kentucky puppy mill

​66 dogs and 11 bunnies need to be medically treated and rehabilitated before being put up for adoption, according to the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.
Credit: Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A puppy mill in Middlesboro was shut down on Thursday, according to the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter. 

The Middlesboro Police Department, the Bell County Animal Shelter and Bell County Attorney Chris Douglas helped in shutting down the puppy mill. 

66 dogs and 11 bunnies need to be medically treated and rehabilitated before being put up for adoption, the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter said. 

Multiple organizations including the Kentucky Humane Society, Kentucky Paws, Noah's Arc and more assisted by taking in some animals. 

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more. 

Thanks to the great work done by the Middlesboro Police Department, the Bell County Animal Shelter, and County Attorney...

Posted by Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter on Thursday, July 27, 2023

