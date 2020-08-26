Kentucky State Police searching for man after deadly officer-involved shooting

Police are looking for Joseph R. Middleton, 41, who is described as being approximately 6’0” tall with hazel eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing only shorts.

GRAY, Kentucky — The Kentucky State Police Department is searching for a man after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Knox County, Kentucky.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Johnson Hollow Road as a result of an ongoing investigation, KSP said.

KSP said its special response team was attempting to serve a search warrant when shots were fired between officers and armed suspects.

One person was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. KSP has not yet identified who was shot.

Police are looking for Joseph 'Joey' R. Middleton, 41, of Gray, Kentucky, who is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Middleton is described as being approximately 6’0” tall with hazel eyes, brown hair, and was last seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes and no shirt, according to KSP.

KSP said Middleton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.