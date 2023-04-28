Kentucky police arrest three people on murder charges after finding human remains on forest road

Kentucky State Police said they found the remains of Roscoe Garland, 54, from Pine Knot, on April 25. On April 28, a total of three people were arrested.

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said three people were arrested after officers found the skeletal remains of a man on a forest service road on April 25.

They said the remains were identified as Roscoe Garland, 54, from Pine Knot, by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort. They said he had been reported missing from McCreary County on Oct. 14, 2022.

On April 26, two people were arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. They were identified as Joe Bryant, 28 from Pine Knot and Broderick Taylor, 24, from Pine Knot. The following day, they said they arrested a third person — Roscoe Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot. They also said he faces the same charges.