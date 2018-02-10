A manhunt made its way into day three on Tuesday morning as local and state law enforcement authorities continued to hunt for a suspect who they say killed two people and seriously injured a third during crimes at two separate Middle Tennessee homes.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the latest developments.

Here's what we know so far:

Wallace: A TBI Most Wanted Fugitive

Officials are searching for 53-year-old murder suspect Kirby Gene Wallace, a TBI Top 10 most wanted fugitive, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, with gray and brown hair, hazel eyes, and possible facial hair.

Authorities described him as a medium-build white male with thinning hair and say he may be wearing camouflage.

Wallace is considered armed and dangerous and authorities believe he is on foot in the area of Cumberland City Road and Frankie Road.

Wallace is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Search area at the county line

Despite a massive weekend manhunt that included more than 100 law enforcement officers from across the state and numerous K-9s, deputies in Stewart County are still looking for Wallace.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said authorities believe Wallace was "hunkered down" somewhere and asked the community report any suspicious activity or possible sightings by calling 911.

Search perimeters were set up throughout Montgomery County and people were being told to keep their homes locked.

"Law enforcement have continued searching throughout the night," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter Tuesday. "Checkpoints are still in place. If you live within the safety perimeter allow yourself a few extra minutes to get to work this morning. Please continue to report any suspicious activity."

Several intersections were closed on Tuesday in Stewart and Montgomery counties:

Cumberland City Road and Lylewood Road (Montgomery County)

Cumberland City Road and Poplar Springs Road (Montgomery County)

Cumberland City Road and 7 Mile Ridge Road (Stewart County)

Cumberland City Road and Glen Holliday Road (Stewart County)

Cumberland City Road and Hayes Ridge Road (Stewart County)

Wildcat Creek and Highway 46 (Stewart County)

Lylewood Road and Reed Road (Montgomery County)

"We'd encourage property owners and residents in this area to check their land, outbuildings, and vehicles and report anything suspicious to authorities," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on Twitter.

On Monday, the search area widened some. But the area of the search still includes the Honey Ford Road and Seven Mile Ridge Road area in Stewart County as well as Moore Hollow and Gillum Hollow.

Schools on soft lockdown

Stewart County Schools remained on soft lockdown Tuesday while the suspect was still at large.

Deputies planned to escort school buses driving routes through the Indian Mound area and supervise children, the Stewart County Sheriff's Department reported.

The latest victim

Gray said a man was found shot to death Monday, with his truck stolen, in the search area for Wallace in Montgomery County.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found at the corner of Poplar Springs Road and Welker Road.

The man's Ford truck was stolen, and Wallace was later seen driving the truck, said Montgomery County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sandra Brandon.

TBI said on Monday morning that the truck had been recovered, and they believed Wallace was on foot in the area of Cumberland City Road and Frankie Road.

The first attack

Just one day earlier, authorities say Wallace attacked a couple and set their home on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband.

Gray said Brenda Smith, 63, and her husband Teddy Smith came home from church Sunday to find a person in their home on Rorie Hollow Road. Gray said the couple was bound and the house set on fire.

The woman's husband, who managed to escape the home, was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, where he continues to be treated on Monday.

The couple's son, who lives less than a quarter mile away, arrived at the house with a family friend who lived in the area. He had to break a glass window to get his mother out

The neighbor, Steve Downs of Indian Mound, said the woman's arms were tied with what appeared to be electrical wire.

"She was already dead," when they pulled her up the hill," Downs said.

The TBI was preparing to process the home as a crime scene Monday.

How to help

Agents with the TBI have been requested by District Attorney General Ray Crouch to join the Stewart County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Wallace's capture. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

