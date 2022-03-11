Knoxville woman pleads guilty to taking dead mother's retirement and social security benefits

Officials said Leslie Schwinzer, 46, from Knoxville, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for collecting her dead mother's retirement benefits over more than 3 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud after authorities said she collected her dead mother's retirement benefits for more than 3 years.

They said Leslie Schwinzer, 46, from Knoxville, did not notify the Social Security Administration and the New York State Comptroller's Office that her mother had died on July 3, 2018. Her mother was receiving a pension benefit from the comptroller's office, officials said.

Payments continue from both SSA and the comptroller's office for years after she died, officials said. Monthly payments from the office and bi-weekly payments from SSA were deposited into a joint bank account that Schwinzer held with her mother.

Officials said that in total, $92,222.25 was deposited into the account after she died. They also said Schwinzer withdrew the money from the account until the bank questioned her on Dec. 19, 2019, about whether her mother passed away.

Payments continued until Jan. 31, 2021, according to officials. The SSA said it was able to recover its funds, but Schwinzer will need to pay more than $56,000 to the comptroller's office.