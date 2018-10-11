Knoxville Police Department officers responded to calls about a BMW that was driven into a fence at the 900 block of Graves Street early Saturday morning, Nov. 10.

The driver, 38-year-old Wickie Donaldson, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his forearm, according to KPD.

The Knoxville man told officers he was sitting inside his vehicle at a club on Magnolia near Bertrand when an unknown black male in his 50s opened his car door, pointed a gun at him and shot him when he tired to flee.

No crime scene could be located, according to KPD.

Donaldson was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing, according to officers.

