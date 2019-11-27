KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are still looking for three people who have been missing since early 2018.

All three of the missing people hung out together and had similar lifestyles. None of them had a permanent residence and had a history of substance abuse, but it is unusual that they would go this long without contacting their families.

Bonnie Drane, 47, was reported missing on January 10 but was last seen on December 27, 2017, while visiting a family member at UT Medical Center. She left the hospital in a 1998 silver Honda Accord, which was found on January 21 at an apartment complex on Bridalwood Drive. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’7” and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Williams Inklebarger, 42, was reported missing on January 12 but was last seen on December 29, 2017, by his father at a motel room on N. Cherry Street. Inklebarger’s father went to check on his son at the motel room at least twice during the second week of January. He wasn't there, but most of his belongings were. Inklebarger is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” and 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Brenda Carroll, 48, was reported missing on March 19 and was last heard from on January 1, 2018, when she contacted her sister on Facebook messenger. Investigators believe she was with Drane and Inklebarger, who she had been living with. Carroll may have been with Drane when she was visiting her family member at UT Medical Center. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’1” and 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and strawberry blond hair.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to please call 865-215-7212 or message the Knoxville Police Department on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD). Tipsters can remain anonymous.