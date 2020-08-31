KPD: Man charged with rape and resisting arrest

A witness tried to stop the man but he "reacted aggressively" towards the witness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man is charged with rape and resisting arrest after investigators said a witness saw him raping a woman and called police.

It happened on Saturday just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Knoxville College Drive.

The witness tried to stop the man, later identified as Parvin Harper, 55, but KPD said Harper reacted aggressively towards the witness.

When officers arrived, they said Harper was still sexually assaulting the victim and stepped in to stop him.

KPD said Harper initially resisted arrest before he was taken into custody.

The victim told officers that Harper approached her and threatened to sexually assault her. She said he ignored her protests and raped her until officers stopped him.