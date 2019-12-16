KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department investigators said 25-year-old Donald Laymance assaulted a police officer early Sunday morning.

According to a Sunday evening press release, Laymance assaulted an officer who was trying to arrest him for vandalism.

Investigators said the KPD officer responded to a vandalism in progress on the 200 block of Patton Street. A city service worker told the officer that Laymance was throwing rocks at vehicles passing by and actually struck a parked truck. The worker pointed out Laymance.

When the officer approached Laymance and attempted to place handcuffs on him, Laymance reportedly shoved him to the ground.

Investigators said Laymance then struck the officer in the face multiple times with a closed fist and began to choke the officer with two hands to near unconsciousness.

Two service workers reportedly pulled Laymance off of the officer. Moments later, additional officers arrived on scene and were able to arrest Laymance.

KPD said the officer received several bruises to his face and multiple lacerations to his head and was transported to the UT Medical Center for further treatment. He was cleared of any serious injury.

Laymance was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication and Obstructing Highway/Passageway.