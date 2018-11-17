The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a male suspect that stole an unattended vehicle with a child still inside in North Knoxville.
According to KPD, a man walked up to the vehicle outside a Dollar General store at the Broadway Shopping Center and entered the driver's door -- speeding off with it while a 4-year-old was still in the backseat.
KPD said the vehicle was still running and left unattended in the fire lane when it was stolen.
The vehicle was found a short distance away at the 200 block of Kern Place within a few minutes, and the child was found safe and unharmed in the backseat.
An image of the suspect, a white male wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt and jogging pants, was released on KPD's twitter account.
He may be 20-30 years old, last seen on foot near Kern Place and Armstrong Avenue in North Knoxville.
If seen, call 911.