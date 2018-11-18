Downtown Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for attacking an officer with a hammer or blunt object.

According to KPD, the officer was directing traffic near the intersection of 17th Street and Clinch Avenue when a male suspect ran up from behind the officer and struck him in the back of the head with a hammer or some kind of blunt object.

The suspect is a white male in 20s. He is 5'10" wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to KPD.

— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 18, 2018

The officer was transported to UT Medical Center with a serious head injury, according to KPD.

Anyone with information about this man should call 865-215-7212.

Prayers for the officer that was injured! Let’s keep this going, someone knows something. https://t.co/5zOTirYKNK — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) November 18, 2018

