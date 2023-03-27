KCSO: Laurel Hall resident at UT placed under custodial arrest for carrying musket in dorm

Brandon Dowd, 19, faces an arraignment for carrying a weapon on school property on April 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A teen was placed under custodial arrest Monday after authorities said they found two musket rifles, black powder, primers and two bayonets in his room.

Authorities said staff at Laurel Hall called them after seeing Brandon Dowd, 19, walking into the residence hall holding a musket. Authorities said they also spotted Dowd with the musket on video surveillance.

They said they spoke with him and Dowd told authorities that the musket was in his room. There, authorities said they found the other rifles, bayonets, powder and primers.