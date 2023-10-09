LCSO: Man arrested after firing shots at spouse, barricading himself in his home

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, the man fired shots at his spouse after a verbal argument.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Investigation is underway after a man was arrested after firing at his spouse on Sunday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

At around noon, LCSO received a call in regards to a man who fired shots at his spouse and then barricaded himself in his house. The man was identified as James Wold.

Wold had fired two shots at his spouse after a verbal argument, LCSO said. The spouse then left the house and Wold barricaded himself inside after law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Once LCSO arrived, they negotiated with Wold in an attempt for him to surrender. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called for assistance.

After approximately 2 hours, Wold surrendered. He is being held at the Loudon County Detention Center.