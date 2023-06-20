No suspect in custody after shooting at Lenoir City Walmart, no injuries reported

Authorities said the shooting was reported at around 8:02 p.m.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City authorities said Tuesday no injuries were reported after deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a Walmart. They also said no suspect was in custody.

They said the store is located off Highway 321, and calls about the shooting came in at around 8:02 p.m. They said several rounds were fired, and authorities were reviewing security camera footage as of around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Lenoir City Mayor, Tony Aikens, also said that there is a $5,000 reward being offered for anyone who provides information about the suspect. A Walmart spokesperson said that the store closed immediately after the shooting, but plans to reopen on Wednesday.

"Just a tremendous response. Off-duty officers from the Lenoir City Police Department as well," said Aikens.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or shooting should call either the Loudon County Sheriff's Office at (865) 986-4823 or the Lenoir City Police Department at 865-986-2005.