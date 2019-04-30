SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of killing seven people inside two homes in Sumner County, Tenn. has been released from the hospital and arrested according to the TBI.

Seven people were killed inside two homes, and the state medical examiner said they died from either blunt force trauma or sharp force injuries.

Dr. Feng Li said the manner of death for all seven has been ruled as homicide. TBI calls this the “deadliest homicide event in Tennessee in at least 20 years.”

Michael Cummins, 25, is accused off killing six people, including his mother and father, at a home on Charles Brown Road. He is also suspected of killing a seventh person at a home on Luby Brown Road.

The victims on Charles Brown Road:

David Carl Cummins, Michael Cummins’ father

Clara Jane Cummins, Michael Cummins’ mother

Charles Edward Hosale, Michael Cummins’ uncle

Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, unknown relation to Michael Cummins

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, daughter of Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee

Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, mother of Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee

Shirley B. Fehrle was found dead inside a home on Luby Brown Road.

The seventh victim, Shirley Fehrle, was found dead at a home on Luby Brown road. Investigators believe she was killed in an attempt to steal her car.

An eighth victim, a woman who has been identified as Michael Cummins' grandmother, remains in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the TBI.

Investigators are still working to determine a timeline for the murders.

Cummins was shot by officers during his arrest on Saturday night after the situation escalated, according to the TBI. He was taken into custody on Friday after he was released from the hospital.

He's charged with six counts of first degree murder, criminal homicide in connection with Fehrle's death, and theft of over $10,000 and violation of probation. Cummins was transported to the Sumner County Jail to be processed and is currently being held in the Tennessee Department of Corrections Special Needs Unit.

In 2017, Michael Cummins set fire to a neighbor’s mobile home, assaulted her and threatened to return to finish the job. He has been charged with multiple crimes since 2013, including an additional assault case and a violation of a protection order.

Sumner County is a suburb of Nashville.