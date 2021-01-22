Bell County Sheriff's Dept: Man charged after punching deputy "approximately 25-30 times"

Officials said that Cody Hoskins, 23, was arrested after punching a deputy and pulling a knife from his duty belt early Thursday morning.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A man was arrested after punching a deputy and pulling a Ka-Bar knife from his duty belt in Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to a release from the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said that a deputy was sent to Ferndale Apartments after receiving a call that Cody Hoskins, 23, was violating conditions of his release on a strangulation charge.

He was seen in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, and the deputy ordered him to get out. Officials said they received a previous call about Hoskins possibly being armed.

The deputy handcuffed one of his hands and said that he was under arrest, but Hoskins pulled away as he tried to handcuff the other hand, according to police. He was forced to the ground and Hoskins started punching the deputy in the face. Officials said the deputy was punched around 25-30 times.

The deputy tried to tase Hoskins, but the attempt failed due to the thickness of his clothing. Hoskins pulled a Ka-Bar knife from the deputy's duty belt before the deputy disengaged from the altercation, according to the release.

He dropped the knife and ran away as the deputy tried to grab his baton. Two good samaritans helped stop Hoskins and take him into custody, officials said.

Hoskins and the deputy were examined at the Pineville Community Health Center before he was placed into the Bell County Detention Center.