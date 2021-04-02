Man charged in Monroe Co. for stealing 14 roosters, forcing them to fight to the death and killing them

Officials said that Elmer Blackwell Jr. was charged with theft after stealing 14 roosters and forcing them to fight to the death.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man in Monroe County is facing charges in connection to stolen roosters and cockfighting in 2018, according to court documents.

They said that Elmer Blackwell Jr. was charged with stealing 14 roosters from a home on Wilson Station Road. A man saw him and Josh Presley walking through the woods towards the back of the house after Dylan Johnson dropped them off.

They later returned to Johnson with several roosters and he said that Blackwell and Presley would let the roosters fight until they were all dead, according to court documents. If they weren't dead, court records said they would hit them on the head with a rock.