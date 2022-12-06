x
KCSO: Naked man wounded in shooting after entering a home in West Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received reports of a naked man who entered a home on Westland Drive at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a naked man who entered a home in West Knox County at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said the home was located on the 7800 block of Westland Drive. They also said the man was reportedly violent and destroying the inside of the home.

They said he was later shot and wounded. Information was not immediately available about who he was shot by.

They said the man was in critical condition as of 10:30 p.m. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were on the scene and were leading the investigation. Additional information about the incident, such as the identity of the man and who shot him, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

