Sheriff: McMinn Co. woman indicted for exchanging sex with at least 9 underage high school students

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff's Office arrested an Englewood woman accused of having sexual encounters with nine underage high school students in exchange for items.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy held a press conference about the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Melissa A. Blair, 38, is accused of having sexual encounters with at least 9 underage male students at McMinn County Central High School from spring 2020 through late 2021. The county said she was not an employee at the school, but was a parent and involved in booster clubs.

Sheriff Guy said two of the victims have since become adults, but suspect more victims are out there -- and encourage them or their parents to contact them.

According to McMinn Co. Director of Schools Lee Parkison, they learned about the allegations after someone left an anonymous letter in his office. The Sheriff's Office said they were also notified about it through the Tennessee Department of Children's Services on December 9, 2021.

On Dec. 15, detectives went to Blair's home and spoke with her before executing a search warrant. The school system banned Blair from school property and activities shortly after.

Guy said the search warrant revealed evidence, and the investigation grew larger as more victims came forward. On February 15, a McMinn County Grand Jury indicted Blair on 23 counts.

She is facing 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, 4 counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and 1 count of solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Guy said it appeared Blair was talking to the teens on social media, trading items for sexual encounters.

"This case is difficult and shocking to even seasoned detectives," Guy said. "We want to offer support and resources to these victims and their families."