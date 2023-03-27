Shelby County D.A. to seek death penalty against mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly

Mulroy said this is the first death penalty notice he has filed in his short tenure as Shelby County District Attorney General.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the D.A.'s office will seek the death penalty against the man accused in a mass shooting spree last year that left three dead and three injured.

Ezekiel Kelly pleaded not guilty during a hearing March 2, 2023. He faces nearly 30 charges in the shooting spree Sept. 7, 2022, including charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and conspiring to commit terroristic acts.

Mulroy said Monday there are four "aggravating factors" that led them to the decision to ask for the death penalty. Here are the factors Mulroy cited:

Defendant previously convicted of one or more felonies whose statutory elements involved the use of violence to the person

Defendant committed mass murder, defined by murder of three or more persons

Murders were committed during an act of terrorism

Defendant acted randomly.

Mulroy said this is the first death penalty notice he has filed in his short tenure as Shelby County D.A.

"I've made no secret of my personal opposition to the death penalty as a policy matter. If I were a legislator I would vote against it. But as D.A. I have a duty to enforce the law as it is written, whether I agree with it or not," he said.

He continued, "When facts are sufficiently clear, a D.A. acting in good faith sometimes has to come to a conclusion that the facts and circumstances compel a particular decision. I believe this is one of those times. This is not a close case. The defendant is alleged to have engaged in a hours-long apparently random murder spree, killing three people and wounding three others, and terrorizing an entire city in the process."

Since 1916, there have been 32 executions of people from Shelby County. In the recent 47 years, there have only been 13 executions in Tennessee.

Kelly is scheduled to report back to court on April 13. He remains behind bars in Shelby County without bond.

Kelly also faces charges in DeSoto County for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said it all began about 1 a.m. on Sept. 7 when Kelly is accused of killing Dewayne Tunstall. Hours later, about 4:30 p.m., the chaos began when investigators said Kelly live streamed his activities on social media, shutting down much of the Memphis. Allison Parker and Richard Clark were killed during the spree.

At one point, Southaven Police said Kelly carjacked a man and took his Dodge Challenger at the Raceway on Stateline Road. Not long after that, Memphis Police began a chase with Kelly, who was arrested after crashing in Whitehaven.

The shootings had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses, and suspending public bus services.

Timeline of events (as provided by D.A.)

September 7, 2022