MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church died Monday after she was carjacked outside of her home in Whitehaven, the conference said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Whitehaven Lane at 4:15 p.m.

The only description given about the suspects was that there were three men in a 4-door hatchback vehicle.

At 4:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1000 Whitehaven Lane. A female victim was located and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The suspects were 3 Black males in a 4-door hatchback.

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was the District Superintendent of the conference's Metro District.

"We all are shocked and saddened by this senseless act," the conference said. "... May the love of Christ carry all those who love her during these days of grief ahead. We will rely on God together."

If you have any information about where she was or who she was with between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

A district gathering was held Monday evening at the Colonial Park United Methodist Church.