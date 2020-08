CCSO is looking for any information on 69-year-old Lonnie Breland

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

CCSO says Lonnie Breland, 69, was last seen Saturday, August 30th. He was driving a 2019 Silver Honda Civic with the Tag #1T75V5.

Breland is a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5'11" and weights 230 LBS.