MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is dead, and police are looking for her infant son and child’s father.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a dead woman was dropped off to Region One Sunday. Police learned that the woman’s 7-month-old son, Braylen Clark, was missing. The child may be with his biological father Barry Medlock. Police say the woman was shot to death, and Medlock is wanted for Second Degree Murder.