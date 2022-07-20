Morgan County man added to TBI's Most Wanted list for second-degree murder charge

Christopher Strater Falls, 41, is wanted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and TBI for second degree murder.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they added a man accused of murder in Morgan County to the state's list of the most wanted people on Wednesday.

They said Christopher Strater Falls, 41, was wanted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and TBI for second-degree murder. They said he is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. They said he has brown hair and green eyes.

They also said that there is a $2,500 reward offered for information that leads to his arrest.

The TBI said Falls should be considered armed and dangerous as well.

To be on the TBI's Most Wanted list, perpetrators must have escaped a Tennessee jail or detention facility, or from the Tennessee Department of Correction. They must also have committed a violent felony or a major drug trafficking crime.