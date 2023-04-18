‘Zip Tie Guy,’ mother convicted on charges from Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Insurrection

Their case was handled by a United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee mother and son were convicted on charges connected to the U.S. Capitol riots, where they brought zip ties into the Senate Gallery. Lisa Eisenhart and her son, Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy,” have been convicted on charges stemming from their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.

Prosecutors previously said the two wore tactical and bulletproof vests in the Capitol and Munchel carried a stun gun. Munchel also recorded their storming of the Capitol and prosecutors said that video showed the pair stashed weapons in a bag before entering the building.

A search of Munchel’s Nashville home previously turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a drum-style magazine.

They pled guilty to several charges, listed below.

Conspiracy to Commit Obstruction

Entering or Remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings