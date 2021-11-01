Nashville man known as 'Zip Tie Guy' arrested on federal charges after Capitol riot

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, was charged for unlawfully entering the Capitol building and for violent entry and disorderly conduct.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville man known as 'Zip Tie Guy' was arrested Sunday afternoon in Tennessee following his actions in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Munchel was allegedly inside of the U.S. Capitol carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day.

