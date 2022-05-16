New York shooting motivated by racism impacts people across the country

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting in a speech on Sunday and said federal authorities are calling it a "racially-motivated hate crime."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville counselor said the racist mass shooting that happened in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday almost hit too close to home.

“I have two brothers who reside in New York,” said Julius Jefferies.

One of his brothers lives in Buffalo. While his brother was not a victim of the mass shooting, Jefferies says just the thought of his family being involved brings on several emotions.

"I hate to think that there are people out there who would act on racism and hate," he said. "But the sad truth is, that is the world that we live in."

On Saturday, authorities in Buffalo, New York said an 18-year-old white man dressed in military gear shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket. Investigators said the gunman researched demographics intentionally to target Black people, motivated by racism.

“You know, these are issues that may or may seem far away, but they're not,” said Dr. Tricia Bruce, a sociologist at Maryville College. “And so there's sort of equally much to celebrate our community, but still much to work on.”

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting in a speech on Sunday and said federal authorities are calling it a "racially-motivated hate crime" and an act of white supremacy.

“I'm devastated. I have not grown numb to the death of our people, or any people. I don't care what color you are. We are human beings,” said Robert Williams, the Founder of YOVEMENT.

It is a youth mentorship organization with a mission to empower young Black boys with ancestral knowledge, financial literacy and a proven STEM curriculum under the direction of proud Black, male role models.

Jefferies said although he is angry about what happened, he is trying to cope the best way he knows how.