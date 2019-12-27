A man is recovering in the hospital after a Christmas shooting in Roane County, deputies say.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Williams Road in Paint Rock around 2 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Deputies said they believe the man was shot after an argument.

The victim was taken to a Sweetwater hospital and is expected to be ok.

Deputies said they have identified a suspect and are still investigating. That suspect has not been formally charged or arrested yet, and deputies said charges are pending.

The RCSO said deputies arrested several others for outstanding warrants that weren't related to the shooting.