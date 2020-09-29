ORPD: Police investigating after bank robbery in Oak Ridge

Investigators said that a suspect handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapons were displayed or threatened.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Police said that a man robbed a bank at 201 South Illinois Avenue Tuesday evening.

They said officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oak Ridge Police Department were investigating the robbery. At 5:24 p.m., police said that they received a report of a bank robbery.

They said that a suspect handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapons were displayed or threatened, according to a release from officials.

They said the suspect is a white man in his 30s with brown hair. He was seen wearing a gray and white ball cap, a black facemask and a gray hooded sweatshirt.