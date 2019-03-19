Police are investigating after a man died at an Econo Lodge in West Morristown Monday.

According to the Morristown Police Department, officers were called out to the hotel around 6 p.m. for a disturbance and medical call. Officers said the 42-year-old man was dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed two male acquaintances staying at the hotel had a fight over an alleged theft by the victim.

Police said a suspect is in custody as detectives continue their investigation, and charges are pending.