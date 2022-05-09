Roane Co. Sheriff's Office warning about possible high school fundraiser scam

The principal of the Roane County High School said someone was calling local businesses saying they were raising money for the school.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office was warning people about a "questionable fundraiser" they received reports about on Monday.

The principal of Roane County High School reported that a person was calling local businesses and said they were raising money for the school. The principal, Kent Millsaps, said the school does not call people for fundraising and representatives of the school would only ask in person or by mail.

Anyone who receives a call about raising money for Roane County High School should reach out to the sheriff's office to report it. They can be reached at (865) 376-5582.

Any business that already received the call should also reach out to the sheriff's office if they gave money to the caller.