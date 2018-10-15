Maryville, Tenn. — The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force investigators arrested a Rockford man after finding a large amount of crystal methamphetamine in his hotel room.

Jason Henry Vilchez, 26, is charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Photo courtesy of the Blount County Sheriff's Office

Officers with the Alcoa Police Department and investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force responded to a room at a hotel on Singleton Station Road in Louisville early this morning, Oct. 15, according to authorities.

Investigators said they found 23.5 grams (nearly one ounce) of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Vilchez’s hotel room. A female who was with Vilchez in the room was not charged.

Vilchez is being held on bonds totaling $45,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 17.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department and Maryville Police Department.

