Maryville, Tenn. — The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force investigators arrested a Rockford man after finding a large amount of crystal methamphetamine in his hotel room.

Jason Henry Vilchez, 26, is charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Alcoa Police Department and investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force responded to a room at a hotel on Singleton Station Road in Louisville early this morning, Oct. 15, according to authorities.

Investigators said they found 23.5 grams (nearly one ounce) of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Vilchez’s hotel room. A female who was with Vilchez in the room was not charged.

Vilchez is being held on bonds totaling $45,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 17.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department and Maryville Police Department.

